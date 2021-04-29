FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.65% of FS Bancorp worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FSBW opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $281.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $73.62.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.23%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.