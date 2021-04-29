FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,970 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSKR opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

