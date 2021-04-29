Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €50.00 ($58.82) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.55 ($53.59).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FRA:FPE traded up €0.20 ($0.24) on Thursday, hitting €36.60 ($43.06). 15,160 shares of the company traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.20.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.