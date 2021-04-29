Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $87.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

FLGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

