Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Down 4.7%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price was down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.84 and last traded at $83.53. Approximately 4,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,882,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

