Function X Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $163.84 million and $2.88 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,352.49 or 1.00316688 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00041391 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010979 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.99 or 0.00182368 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000924 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001899 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005598 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003051 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
