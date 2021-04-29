Function X Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $163.84 million and $2.88 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,352.49 or 1.00316688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00041391 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.99 or 0.00182368 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001899 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003051 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

