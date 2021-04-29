Funko (FNKO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Funko has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.84-0.96 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FNKO opened at $21.74 on Thursday. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their price target on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

