Fusible Price Hits $2.31 on Major Exchanges (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, Fusible has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00004303 BTC on major exchanges. Fusible has a market capitalization of $958,768.40 and $24,660.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00294843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.30 or 0.01133808 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.30 or 0.00727481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,888.02 or 1.00442216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

