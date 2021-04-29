Fusion (FSN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.38 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Fusion has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $97.44 million and $16.38 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,850.13 or 0.97389479 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,865,260 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

