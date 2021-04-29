FUZE Token Price Hits $116.45 on Top Exchanges (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $89,145.42 and approximately $55,201.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $116.45 or 0.00216006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.46 or 0.00279098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $601.80 or 0.01116291 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00026783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.47 or 0.00724292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,018.68 or 1.00200545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About FUZE Token

FUZE Token’s total supply is 766 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars.

