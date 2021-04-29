FuzeX (FXT) Price Hits $0.0014

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One FuzeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $2,075.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00078284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00822033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00097253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

