FY2021 Earnings Estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Issued By US Capital Advisors

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $8.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.29. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

EOG opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.19 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,217,000 after acquiring an additional 210,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

