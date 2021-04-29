FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will earn $5.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $123.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.35. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

