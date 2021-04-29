FY2021 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.71.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,607,000 after acquiring an additional 339,182 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,163,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,912,000 after purchasing an additional 356,585 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 148,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,584,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

