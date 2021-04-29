FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.85.

Shares of BOH opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 248.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 112,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

