FY2021 EPS Estimates for BayCom Corp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BayCom in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55.

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $203.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BayCom has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BayCom during the third quarter valued at $112,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BayCom by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BayCom by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

