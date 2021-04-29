FY2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens & Northern Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Citizens & Northern in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $397.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 6.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. 26.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.