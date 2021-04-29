FY2021 EPS Estimates for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Boosted by Barrington Research

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CURI. Roth Capital assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.53. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.