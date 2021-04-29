FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Cut by Barrington Research

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.69. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $59.59 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 27.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Dorman Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 15.5% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

