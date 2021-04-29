FY2021 EPS Estimates for FS Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $8.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.80.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSBW. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $281.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $73.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.23%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

