FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.23 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after buying an additional 770,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after buying an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,732,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

