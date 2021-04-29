FY2022 Earnings Forecast for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $26,230,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

