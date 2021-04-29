FY2022 EPS Estimates for iCAD, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iCAD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

iCAD stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $441.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iCAD by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

