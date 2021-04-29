FY2022 EPS Estimates for JSR Co. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for JSR in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JSR’s FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JSR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of JSCPY stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.61. JSR has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46.

About JSR

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

