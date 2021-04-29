FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Raised by Analyst

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nestlé in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2023 earnings at $5.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $118.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $103.18 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $3.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Nestlé by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Nestlé by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.