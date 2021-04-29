FY2022 EPS Estimates for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Reliant Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.21.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $455.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,074 shares of company stock valued at $80,976 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

