FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of REXR opened at $55.06 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 52,780 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

