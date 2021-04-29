FY2024 EPS Estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $31.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,669,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.