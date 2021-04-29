FY2025 EPS Estimates for bioMérieux S.A. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for bioMérieux in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.57.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of BMXMF opened at $120.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.15. bioMérieux has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $170.55.

About bioMérieux

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

