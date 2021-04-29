Fyooz (FYZ) Price Up 40.8% This Week

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 45.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $43,919.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 40.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fyooz Coin Profile

FYZ is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

