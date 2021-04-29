G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $949.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $37.07.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,554,258. 14.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.