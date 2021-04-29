G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, an increase of 159.6% from the March 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPHBF opened at $0.16 on Thursday. G6 Materials has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for naval, automotive, military, and aerospace applications. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life, as well as aerospace, marine, and automotive industries; and organic chemicals, such as substituted aromatic and heterocyclic compounds, and other supplied molecules to research facilities in the pharmaceutical, agricultural and biotechnological industries, as well as to academic institutions and technology companies.

