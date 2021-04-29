G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, an increase of 159.6% from the March 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GPHBF opened at $0.16 on Thursday. G6 Materials has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
About G6 Materials
Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.