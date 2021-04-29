Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLXZ opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. Galaxy Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

