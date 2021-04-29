Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GRTX traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 456,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,765. The company has a market cap of $211.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $5,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,459,021 shares in the company, valued at $26,016,442.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.