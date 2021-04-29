Galiano Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,234 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,462% compared to the average volume of 143 call options.

GAU has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galiano Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.43.

GAU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. 5,522,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

