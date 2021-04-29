Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Up 131.3% in April

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the March 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNENF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Ganfeng Lithium stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,104. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. Ganfeng Lithium has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

