Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Up 131.3% in April

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the March 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNENF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ganfeng Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Ganfeng Lithium stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,104. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. Ganfeng Lithium has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

