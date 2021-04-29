Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $5.42 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. Twitter makes up 1.2% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,813,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Twitter by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.54.

Shares of TWTR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.60. 471,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,347,473. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.