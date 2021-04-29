GasLog (GLOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect GasLog to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. On average, analysts expect GasLog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GLOG opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $559.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

