GasLog Partners (GLOP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect GasLog Partners to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $85.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.42 million. On average, analysts expect GasLog Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

NYSE GLOP opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GasLog Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.