Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Down 5.3%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34. 1,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 693,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $27,941,000. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $19,592,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $3,638,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $3,353,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

