GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GCMG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.23 million. Analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $55,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $12,528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $6,937,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

