GCM Grosvenor’s (GCMG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

GCMG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $13.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,539,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $13,320,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $39,960,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

