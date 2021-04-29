Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geely Automobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,788. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

