Gemini Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $126.46 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $126.46 million and $11.76 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00079144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.61 or 0.00820838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00097997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,954,039 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

