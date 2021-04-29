Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GMNI stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,693. Gemini Group Global has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About Gemini Group Global
Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Group Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Group Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.