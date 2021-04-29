Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GMNI stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,693. Gemini Group Global has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get Gemini Group Global alerts:

About Gemini Group Global

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Group Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Group Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.