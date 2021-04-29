Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $327.08.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $316.16 on Thursday. Generac has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.00 and its 200-day moving average is $266.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

