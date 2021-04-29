General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.81.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.16. 21,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.