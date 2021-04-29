General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $185.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2,645.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,509,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,903,351,000 after buying an additional 14,944,453 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 14,601.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,581,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,460 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 44,941.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,998,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,241,000 after buying an additional 4,987,595 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18,540.8% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,959,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after buying an additional 4,932,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

