General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $215.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

GD stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.71. 18,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

