General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $243.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.17% from the stock’s previous close.

GD has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $185.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $398,843,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

